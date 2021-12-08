Gear Jammers will host its annual Christmas for DHR on Dec. 19 from noon to 4 p.m. All that’s required to get a free meal is to donate a toy for DHR foster children. This is the sixth year they’ve done this toy drive.
This year, Gear Jammers will have Santa and the Grinch present from 2 to 4 p.m. for kids and families to take photos with.
The idea of a toy drive came from Gear Jammers owner Debbie Moore, who had a nephew and a niece both in foster care. After hearing their stories, Moore wanted to help out the foster children after starting her own business.
They began taking toy donations for this year in late November. Through this event, they’ve donated a total of roughly 500 to 600 toys to DHR.
“It makes me feel good to give back to the kids,” Moore said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.