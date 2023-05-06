The Scottsboro golf teams both put together a pair of strong performances to move on in postseason play.
The Scottsboro girls finished second in the Class 4A-5A Girls Section 3 Golf Tournament while the SHS boys finished second in the 5A Boys Section 4 Golf Tournament.
Both tournaments were played last Tuesday Cherokee Ridge Golf Course in Union Grove.
By placing second in its respective sectional tournament, each Scottsboro team advanced to play in the sub-state round next Tuesday at Twin Bridges Golf Club in Gadsden. Scottsboro plays in the North 2 Girls Sub-State Tournament and the North 4 Boys Sub-State Tournament. The top-two teams and top-two individual golfers not on the roster of a top-two team advance to the AHSAA Golf Championships May 15-16 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grant National courses in Montgomery.
The Scottsboro girls posted a team score of 278, 16 shots back of sectional champion Alexandria (262) while edging White Plains (278) for second based on tiebreaker procedures. Madison County finished fourth (283).
Abby Hambrick shot an 86 to lead the Scottsboro girls while Kaitlyn Price shot a 94, Lilla Bell shot a 98 and Shelby Cooley shot a 101.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro posted a team score of 317 and finished 14 shots back of section champion Randolph (302) in the 5A Boys Section 4 Tournament while finishing one shot in front of third-place Guntersville and 10 shots in front of fourth-place West Point. All four teams qualified for the sub-state tournament.
Will Harrington shot a 4-over par 76 and Ethan Roberts and Connor Hooper both shot a 6-over 78 for the SHS boys, who also got an 85 from Buckner Anderson and an 87 from Greyson Widgeon.
Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Golf Tournament — At Flat Rock North Sand Mountain and Woodville both secured spots in the sub-state round last Monday thanks to top-four finishes in the Class 1A-2A Boys Section 3 Golf Tournament at Dogwood Hills Golf Club.
NSM won the sectional championship with a winning low team score of 319, besting runner-up West End (357) by 38 strokes. Ider finished third (375) while Woodville (412) was fourth.
All four teams advanced to play in the North 1 Sub-State Tournament at Cross Creek Golf Club in Cullman on Monday. The top-two teams and top-two individual golfers not on the roster of a top-two team advance to the AHSAA Golf Championships May 15-16 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail’s Grant National courses in Montgomery.
For NSM, Blake Maples shot a 4-over par 76 and was the sectional low medalist while Jarrett Hill shot a 5-over 77 for the Bison, who also got an 81 from Duncan Wilks, an 85 from Kade Davis and an 86 from Brady Anderson.
For Woodville, David DeVries shot an 80, Levi DeVries shot an 83, Aiden Charley a 123 and Aiden Charley a 126.
Section finished fifth and just missed advancing to sub-state. Brock Varner shot a 90 for the Lions while Kaiden Hancock shot a 98, Carson Hancock a 109, Corey Dempsey a 119 and Cade Stockman a 128.
Meanwhile, NSM’s Jack Johnson and Pisgah’s Bryant Burgess qualified for the sub-state tournament as individuals. Both shot an 87 during the sectional tournament.
Pisgah’s Andrew Turner (89), Section’s Varner and Skyline’s Bryant Kennamer (91) just missed earning individual qualifying spots.
Class 1A-3A Girls Section 3 Tournament — At Flat Rock, Pisgah’s Maze McGriff shot a 117 and did not qualify for next week’s sub-state tournament during last Monday’s Class 1A-3A Girls Section 3 Golf Tournament at Dogwood Hills Golf Club.
Geraldine’s Jaycee Berrong (89) was the sectional’s low medalist and top individual sub-state qualifier. The other three individual sub-state qualifiers were Hokes Bluff’s Makayla Bearden (92), Madison Academy’s Anabella Glasgow (97) and Valley Head’s Sydney Ingram (101).
Piedmont (323) and Weaver (327) were the lone team sub-state qualifiers.
