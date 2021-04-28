The second quarter meeting of the Jackson County Historical Association (JCHA) will be held on Sunday, May 2, at 2 p.m., at the historic Bridgeport Railroad Depot Museum.
The first part of the meeting will be held outdoors in the museum parking lot. Dr. John Kvach, executive director of the Singing River Trail, will discuss this ambitious new greenway project.
After the meeting, members are encouraged to tour the Bridgeport Museum and to cross the Tennessee River on foot using the Bridgeport Railroad Walking Bridge.
The Singing River Trail, when completed, will be North Alabama’s longest trail/greenway. It will connect Jackson, Marshall, Madison, Limestone, Morgan, Lawrence, Lauderdale and Colbert counties to a 150-mile greenway.
The trail will provide new regional opportunities and serve as a source of personal exploration, health and wellness, education, workforce development and retention and economic growth.
Building the trail will generate an estimated 900 temporary job, with 100 permanent jobs required to maintain and administer the trail. Greenways enhance adjacent property values from 2-5%.
Building the trail is an investment that pays off, luring new businesses, creating new jobs, generating revenue, helping businesses retain their workers and attracting tourists to North Alabama.
JCHA members will remember Dr. Kvach from his program in 2019 about the history of Stevenson. Before coming to the Singing River Trail, Kvach spent 10 years as associate professor of Southern History at the University of Alabama in Huntsville and the last two years as vice president of Liberty Learning Foundation.
He has authored two books, multiple articles and blogs on history, southern culture and American society. He also worked as a park ranger along the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Park along the Potomac River, and he has served as a historical consultant on many historic preservation and public history projects.
The meeting is free and open to both JCHA members and non-members. Please bring a lawn chair since seating will not be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.