Teachers in the arts program at Collins Intermediate School are, from left, Betsy Parks, who teaches art; Matt Brewer, who teaches drama and Allison Haley, who is the band director and music teacher. Collins was recently selected as a CLAS School of Distinction due their outstanding programs such as the arts. The school will be recognized in May at the CLAS Awards Luncheon, and the banner school for each school district will be named at that time.