Lindsay Chisenall
North Jackson High School Senior
An honor student who is active in her school activities is this week’s outstanding youth. Lindsay Chisenall is a senior at North Jackson High School.
Lindsay has maintained an A and B average throughout high school. She is a member of the Beta Club and serves as the treasurer.
She competed at the State Beta Convention and won second place in the agriscience division as a sophomore.
This top student is a member of the Student Government Association and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is also a member of Mu Alpha Theta which is a math honor society.
Lindsay is also an athlete. She is a member of the North Jackson Chiefs Varsity Cheer Squad.
She and her teammates earned first place at the 4A State Championship Competition.
Human Anatomy is Lindsay’s favorite school subject.
“I love all things science,” she adds.
After graduation from high school, this young lady plans to attend Jacksonville State University. She will be majoring in education.
When this busy teen has free time, she enjoys hanging out with her friends and family. She also spends time with her cat named Fancy.
Lindsay is the daughter of Mickey Chisenall and Ben and Katie LeRoy. She has one sister, Mary Kate Chisenall.
Her grandparents are Jackie and Karen Chisenall.
