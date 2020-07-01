Madison Spencer
North Jackson Class of 2020
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and artist. Madison Spencer is a member of the North Jackson High School Class of 2020 and was among the top five percent of students in Jackson County academically.
Madison has maintained an A average throughout high school and earned the red card each semester. She was a member of the National Beta Club and participated in the Alabama Beta Convention. Madison entered the painting competition and won second place in 2018 and third place in 2019 and 2020.
This top student was on the staff of the North Jackson Tomahawk Yearbook and served as chief editor her senior year. Madison was also a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and on the First Jackson Bank Junior Board of Directors. She was a member of Mu Alpha Theta, a math honor society, and the math team.
Madison was a class representative in the Mr. and Miss NJHS Academic Court in her sophomore, junior, and senior years.
In addition to keeping her A average, this young lady found time to volunteer in her community. She gained 600 volunteer hours at the Michael Scott Learning Center and 36 volunteer hours with Stevenson Christmas Charities over the past four years.
When asked to reflect on how her senior year ended, Madison said, “When it was first announced I was disappointed as I am sure all of the Class of 2020 were. We all had assumed that we would be back at school the next week, and then we were told we would not be returning. It was hard to realize that the day I spent excited about potentially having a longer spring break would be my last. Although I am sad about not getting to experience some of the final events I had been looking forward to, I have realized that this situation has made me appreciate the memories I have already made even more.”
Madison plans to continue her education at Jacksonville State University. She will major in graphic design.
When this busy young lady has free time she loves to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoys painting and says that all kinds of art have helped her realize that she would like art to be a part of her future career.
Madison is the daughter of Bob and Frances Spencer. Her siblings are Megan Collett, Robert Spencer, and Corrine Middlebrooks. Her grandparents are Don and Marian Rayburn. Her pets include three dogs.
Madison is a member of the Stevenson Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She participates in the youth group and the Christian Education Committee.
