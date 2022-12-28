Brayden Bell
Section High School Junior
A young man who maintains an A average in his academics and participates in sports for his school is this week’s outstanding youth. Brayden Bell is a junior at Section High School.
This top student is a member of the Beta Club and the Math Team. He is also a member of FCCLA (Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America), and serves as a class officer.
Brayden was chosen for Jackson County Junior Leadership where he serves with other outstanding juniors from the Jackson County and Scottsboro City School Systems. He received the Woodman of the World History Award as a freshman and junior.
Math is Brayden’s favorite school subject.
“It’s challenging,” he adds.
Brayden is also an athlete. He is a member of the Lions Varsity Basketball Team and runs track and cross country.
Brayden would tell upcoming freshmen, “Stay on top of your work. Don’t procastinate! Make a ton of friends, play a sport, get involved in clubs, make good grades, study, and take dual enrollment when offered.”
Brayden has taken dual enrollment classes through Northeast Alabama Community College for three years, so he speaks from personal experience.
When asked about his favorite things about Section High School, Brayden says, “We have a bunch of really great teachers at Section. You can tell that they really care about you and want you to learn and be successful.”
After his high school graduation, Brayden plans to attend Northeast. He will transfer to the University of Alabama in Birmingham after that where he plans to study to become a surgeon. Brayden attends Hodge Baptist Church. There he helps with the community feed program every Wednesday.
This young man works part-time at Kudzu Cafe and Catering. When this busy teen has free time, he enjoys swimming.
Brayden is the son of Kristy and Chris Bell and has two younger sisters, Taylor and Paisley. His grandparents are Barbara and Larry Holt and Doris and James Bell.
The family has two dogs, Jax and Ace and a cat, Patches.
