The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged newborn death near Woodville.
Authorities say the birth allegedly took place at a residence, and the newborn’s body was possibly discarded.
On Monday, the deceased newborn was located at the residence as a result of a search warrant. The gestational age of the infant is not known at this time.
The infant remains will be taken to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.
