The Scottsboro varsity boys 4x800-meter relay team has shown throughout the indoor and outdoor season that it is among the best in the state. After Saturday’s meet, the 4x800 team has proven it is among the best in the country.
Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Rex Green and Hayden Judge teamed up to win the 4x800 at the Huntsville Panther Invitational on Saturday at Milton Frank Stadium with a time of 7:56.44.
That time, a new school record, currently has the SHS boys 4x800 team ranked second nationally according to Milesplit.com. Christopher Columbus High School of Miami, Florida is ranked No. 1 with a time 7:54.03.
“They dominated that (race), and the thing is, they still haven’t peaked,” said Scottsboro track and field coach Luke Robinson. “They have the potential to break 7:50. They were excited they broke eight (minutes), but they were also giving some constructive criticism on their race on how they can improve.”
The 4x800 team’s performance highlighted a solid day for SHS athletes as they enter suspension of their season because of the statewide schools closure because of coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We don’t know what’s going to happen, but our kids are staying positive,” Robinson said. “I have no doubt they’re going to work on their own and won’t miss a beat once we come back.”
Scottsboro finished second in the varsity girls team standings with 86 points. James Clemens (146 points) won the varsity girls meet while Bob Jones was third (77), Hazel Green fourth (67) and Sparkman and Huntsville tied for fifth (66).
The Scottsboro girls 4x800-meter relay team of Lauren Paradise, Isabelle Flores, Anna Carlson and Cambree Bradford also won their race (10:44.39) while Ally Campbell won the 1600-meter run (5:50.95)
In the varsity boys standings, Huntsville (121 points) finished first while James Clemens (107) was second, Hartselle (84) third, Bob Jones fourth (75) and Scottsboro fifth (73).
Judge won the 3200-meter run (9:27.24) while Maddox Hamm won the pole vault (15 feet), making him the top-ranked freshman in the country.
“So proud of our kids, they absolutely killed it on Saturday. (Personal records) all over the place,” Robinson said. “We just had a blast.”
Here are all the results for Scottsboro athletes from Saturday’s meet:
GIRLS
200-meter dash
32. Charlsi Henderson (29.48)
400-meter dash
4. Emma Hancock (1:05.39)
11. Charlsi Henderson (1:08.67)
800-meter dash
2. Lauren Paradise (2:37.54)
3. Anna Carlson (2:37.55)
5. Isabelle Flores (2:39.53)
7. Cambree Branford (2:43.67)
9. Mabry Bonsall (2:44.29)
12. McCall Chandler (2:48.25)
1600-meter run
1. Ally Campbell (5:50.95)
300-meter hurdles
6. Anna Carlson (53.48)
10. Emily Littles (57.38)
4x400-meter relay
2. Scottsboro’s Emma Hancock, Isabelle Flores, Lauren Paradise, Charlsi Henderson (4:19.94)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro’s Lauren Paradise, Isabelle Flores, Anna Carlson, Cambree Bradford (10:44.39)
High jump
2. Alyssa Bell (4-10)
8. Emily Littles (4-04)
Pole vault
3. Makayla Keel (9-06)
Discus
6. Amy Roberts (74-06)
7. Tristan Wallingsford (71-09)
11. Baylie Stephenson (66-11)
16. Maggie Whitaker (62-11)
Javelin
3. Makenzie Potter (98-02)
6. Maggie Whitaker (86-03)
7. Collins Bradford (78-00)
11. Brenly Sanders (68-07)
Shot put
9. Emily Fortson (28-11.25)
10. Amy Roberts (27-11.75)
11. Tristan Wallingsford (26-11.50)
14. Lauryn Clark (23-08.50)
BOYS
200-meter dash
14. Alex Cantrell (24.10)
28. Kaylem Dupree (25.05)
400-meter dash
13. Brandon Cloud (55.27)
18. Ridge Wells (55.59)
25. Kaylem Dupree (56.52)
27. Brody Williams (56.78)
800-meter run
3. Rex Green (1:59.71)
4. Benson Atkins (2:03.83)
12. Noah Bonsall (2:10.20)
1600-meter run
27. Brady Thomas (5:10.76)
3200-meter run
1. Hayden Judge (9:27.24)
2. Cooper Atkins (9:41.02)
4. Evan Hill (10:04.51)
4x100-meter relay
8. Scottsboro’s Brandon Cloud, Alex Cantrell, Butler Bell, Dominick Blair (46.85)
4x400-meter relay
6. Scottsboro’s Brandon Cloud, Brody Williams, Kaylem Dupree, Ridge Wells (3:41.92)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro’s Benson Atkins, Cooper Atkins, Rex Green, Hayden Judge (7:56.44)
High jump
8. Logan Roberts (5-04)
11. Minh Le (5-00)
Long jump
9. Dominick Blair (19-00.5o)
12. Butler Bell (17-11.50)
14. Alex Cantrell (17-06.25)
21. Grant West (16-11)
Triple jump
7. Alex Cantrell (39-03)
Pole vault
1. Maddox Hamm (15-00)
Discus
11. Brady Shaw Killen (101-02)
12. Zach Wallingsford (99-08)
Javelin
5. Nathan Jones (124-04)
22. Kaylem Dupree (99-10)
28. Cameron Whited (85-04
Shot put
2. Nathan Jones (42-10)
21. Jonah Warren (35-02.5o)
28. Cameron Whited (33-03.75)
