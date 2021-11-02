Brayden Arnold
Skyline High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young man who already has a job and works hard to gain experience to help him in the future.
Brayden Arnold is a junior at Skyline High School.
Brayden attends EPCOT (Ernest Pruett Center of Technology) and is a member of Skills USA. He is enrolled in the welding department.
This talented welder has already earned two welding certifications. He is certified in Open Root 7018 and has FCAW certification on backing plate.
It comes as no surprise that Brayden says welding is his favorite school subject.
“It is what I plan on doing after graduation,” he adds.
Brayden plans to graduate with as many welding certifications as possible. He would like to travel with this skill.
This teen current works at Wenzel Metal Spinning in Scottsboro. He is able to make money and gain experience that will help him in his future.
With this busy young man has extra time, he enjoys off roading with this family. He also like to work on his welding.
Brayden is the son of Jeff and Celena Arnold. He has one brother, Gavin. They have a Yorkie named Barkely and a Great Dane named Zeus.
The family attends New Life Missionary Baptist Church.
