The Pisgah volleyball team made more program history on Tuesday.
After securing its first regular-season area championship and the right to host an area tournament for the first time, the Eagles won the program’s first area tournament championship by defeating Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 Tournament finals Tuesday at PHS.
Pisgah, which started its volleyball program in 2009, swept the best-of-five match with the Hornets 25-18, 25-18, 25-23.
“I was so proud of the performance from our entire team,” said Pisgah coach Chrystal Heard. “They had an energy on and off the court that carried over into how they played. We had talked about what it would mean to them to win and make school history and they wanted it. I am just thankful to get to be a part of this with them. Now it is one game at a time and focusing on doing the little things right.”
Pisgah hosts No. 9-ranked Westminster-Oak Mountain, the Area 9 runner-up, in a Class 2A North Sub-regional match on Friday at 4 p.m. The winner advances to next week’s North Super Regional in Huntsville. A win Friday would send Pisgah to the Super Regional for the third time, but the first as an area champion.
The Eagles easily took the first two sets against Ider before building a 10-5 lead in the third set. Ider countered with a 13-4 scoring run to take a 17-14 lead, but Pisgah worked its way back to a 22-22 tie before taking a 24-22 lead. Ider got within one on the next point, but serving for the tie, the Hornets served into the net, clinching the sweep for Pisgah.
Molly Heard posted six kills and five blocks and Emma Ellison had four kills and two blocks for the Eagles while Ashley Shrader had five kills and one block and Amber Shrader had three kills, one block and one ace. Hannah Duncan recorded three kills, one ace and one block while Bella Bobo had one kill and one block and Madeline Flammia had two aces.
Ider will travel to play No. 7-ranked Altamont, the Area 9 winner, in the sub-regional round. North Sand Mountain was unable to play in the area tournament because of COVID-19 related issues.
Class 6A Area 15 Tournament — At Fort Payne, Scottsboro tried to rally after dropping the first two sets before ultimately falling to Fort Payne three games to one in the best-of-five area championship match.
Fort Payne won the first two sets 25-14, 25-6 before Scottsboro won the third set 25-23. Fort Payne ended the Wildcats 25-20 in the fourth set to seal the victory.
Scottsboro and Fort Payne were originally scheduled to play in an area tournament semifinal match as the area tournament was supposed to be played at Arab, the regular-season area champion. But an Arab officials announced Monday that it had to drop out of the area tournament, thus ending the Knights’ season, because of COVID-19 related issues.
Scottsboro advanced to play at No. 5-ranked Mountain Brook, the Area 9 champion, in a Class 6A North Sub-regional on Friday at 3 p.m. The winner advances to play in next week’s North Super Regional in Huntsville.
Class 1A Area 15 Tournament — At Athens, fourth-seeded Woodville’s season came to an end on Tuesday with a semifinal match loss to top-seeded and eventual area champion Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.
Lindsay Lane, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, swept the best-of-five match 25-5, 25-8, 25-3.
