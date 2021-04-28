Jackson County will crown its 2021 high school softball county champion this weekend.
The 2021 Jackson County Softball Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Skyline High School.
The double-elimination tournament gets underway Friday with winners bracket quarterfinal and semifinal games (4:30 and 6 p.m.) before concluding with winners and elimination bracket games on Saturday.
Section is not playing in this year’s tournament, while Woodville forfeited its opening game to Pisgah — the Panthers play an elimination bracket game against Skyline or North Jackson Saturday at 9 a.m. — because the school’s prom is Friday night.
Play begins Friday with a matchup of ranked teams, Class 1A No. 3 Skyline taking on 4A No. 5 North Jackson. The winner plays North Sand Mountain at 6 p.m. with the winner of that game playing Pisgah in the winners’ bracket final Saturday at 10:30 a.m. The elimination bracket semifinals follow at noon and the elimination bracket final at 1:30.
The championship round is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday with the “if necessary” game begins at 4:30 p.m.
Pisgah is the defending champion, having won every Jackson County softball tournament championship since the fast-pitch version of the tournament began in 2006. Twice the tournament was not played: 1011 because of the April 27 tornadoes and 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
