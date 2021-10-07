North Jackson head football coach Joe Hollis, Jr. says Macklin Guess had a motor that runs wide open throughout games.
The senior revved that motor several times to help the Chiefs post a critical Class 4A Region 7 win at Madison County last Friday night.
Guess recorded 17 tackles, 13 of which were solo, and recovered a fumble on defense while scoring a 5-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion in North Jackson’s short-yardage Wildcat package as the Chiefs posted a 20-15 win.
For his efforts, Guess has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 6 of the high school football season were:
Brady Cunningham, North Jackson — The senior caught four passes for 47 yards, including the game-winning 7-yard touchdown pass with 10 seconds left, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a touchdown and recorded five tackles on defense for the Chiefs against Madison County.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 108 yard on 12 carries and scored on touchdown runs of 58 and 35 yards in the second half during the Eagles’ 44-20 win over North Sand Mountain.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior caught four passes for 116 yards and a touchdown and a two-point conversion on offense while recording two tackles and an interception on defense during the Lions’ 21-6 win over Class 2A No. 6-ranked Falkville.
Mason Smith, NSM — The senior ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns on offense and made nine tackles (eight solo) on defense for the Bison against Pisgah.
Sam Peek, Woodville — The sophomore ran for 87 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and passed for 49 yards on offense while recording six tackles and a pass break-up on defense for the Panthers against Cedar Bluff.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior ran for 39 yards and a touchdown on six carries and scored two two-point conversions on offense while recording nine tackles (seven solo) and a quarterback pressure on defense during the Eagles’ win over NSM.
Dalton Morris, North Jackson — The senior completed 8 of 15 passes for 166 yards and threw the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left against Madison County. He also ran 13 times for 56 yards for the Chiefs.
Luke Terrell, Scottsboro — The sophomore recorded five tackles, including one for a loss, and an interception during the Wildcats’ 28-0 loss to Fort Payne.
Drake McCutchen, Section — The senior running back ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries on offense and had five tackles on defense during the Lions’ win over Falkville.
Derek Bearden, NSM — The senior caught five passes for 83 yards and a touchdown on offense and made six tackles (five solo) on defense for the Bison against Pisgah.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The sophomore scored two two-point conversions on offense and had a team-high 10 tackles (eight solo) on defense during the Eagles’ win over NSM.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The sophomore caught a deflected pass and ran it 62 yards inside the Madison County 5-yard line to set-up the Chiefs’ eventual game-winning touchdown during its win over Madison County. He had six tackles and an interception on defense.
Cade Holder, Scottsboro — The senior recorded a team-high 12 tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Fort Payne.
Jr. Walker, Section — The junior ran for 62 yards on 17 carries and had a team-high 10 tackles during the Lions’ win over Falkville.
Nathan Gardner, Woodville — The senior ran or 87 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries and caught a 14-yard pass on offense while recording three tackles on defense for the Panthers against Cedar Bluff.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore completed 9 of 15 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for 28 yards on six carries in Pisgah’s win over NSM.
Jacob Cooper, Section — The senior passed for 116 yards and a touchdown on offense and made six tackles on defense during the Lions’ win over Falkville.
Shauwn Phillips, NSM — The senior recorded nine tackles, including one for a loss, and recovered a fumble for the Bison against Pisgah.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.