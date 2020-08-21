The Scottsboro baseball program will soon have an indoor practice facility.
The venture is nearing completion and could be done so within the next two months.
“It will be a gamechanger for our program,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith. “Where our season is in Alabama, it’s during the wettest months of the year. To be able to have a place on site, on campus, to go indoors and can simulate live at-bats, have hitters face live pitching, and do defensive work, it’s huge.”
The facility’s construction “has been made possible thanks to those who have supported our fundraisers, attended ballgames, and made donations specifically for the facility,” Smith said.
“There’s been a lot of people that have made this happen. Our Dugout Club has done a lot of behind the scenes work. Clay Barclay, Mark Peppers, Cheyenne Bennett, Ken Holder, Chad Craig, Jamie Perkins, Dana Jones, they’ve been instrumental and our administrators and superintendent, Dr. (Jose) Reyes, supported this 100 percent.”
Among the finishing touches for the inside of the facility remaining include lights, turf and batting cages. Anyone wishing to contribute to the completion of the facility’s interior can log on to vraise.org/hH14f8 to donate.
Smith said everyone associated with the Scottsboro Baseball program is thankful for the support people have given the project.
“The community has been overwhelmingly supportive of these kids and this program,” Smith said. “We’re grateful to everyone that’s helped.”
