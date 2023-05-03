Mr. Joe Ronald Abercrombie, age 85 of Scottsboro, Alabama passed away Saturday,
April 29, 2023. He was a US Veteran. Mr. Abercrombie loved Alabama Football and all sports and had the biggest heart.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Bert Simpson officiating. A burial will follow in Hopewell Community Cemetery in Hanceville, AL. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Friday beginning at 10-11 a.m.
Mr. Abercrombie is survived by his son, Duncan Phillips (Celeste); grandson, Brock Phillips (Sloan); granddaughter, Ellie Phillips; nephew, Chuck Abercrombie (Sonia); niece, Andrea Sims (Johnny); special friends; J.D. and Stella Atkins and Gary and Karen Glenn and several beloved cousins. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Anne Abercrombie; parents, W. Woody and Hazel Abercrombie; son, Allen Phillips and brother, Larry Abercrombie.
