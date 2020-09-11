The North Jackson football team ended up with an impromptu bye week in Week 3.
North Jackson head coach Chandler Tygard confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Chiefs had received a COVID-19 related forfeit win over Class 4A Region 7 foe DAR.
That game was scheduled to be played tonight at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. North Jackson officially gets a 1-0 victory while improving to 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in region play.
The DAR game was North Jackson’s 2020 home opener. Now the Chiefs’ first regular-season home game won’t come until Week 5 (Sept. 25) against archrival Scottsboro.
Tygard said DAR coach Joel Poole called him around 1:15 p.m. Thursday to inform him of the forfeiture. It’s the second game DAR (0-3, 0-2) has had to forfeit for COVID-19 related reasons — the Patriots forfeited to Fairview in Week 0.
DAR is scheduled to play another Jackson County School, Pisgah, on Sept. 25.
Tygard tried to schedule a “game of no record” for tonight but was unsuccessful. He said a game with Boyd Buchanan of Chattanooga, Tennessee was agreed to “in about 20 minutes” after learning of the DAR forfeit.
But differing rules regarding the Alabama High School Athletic Association and the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association prevented a North Jackson-Boyd Buchanan game from being played.
“The TSSAA said the game had to count for Boyd Buchanan (on its record) but our state (association) said the game couldn’t count for anyone,” Tygard said. “It’s disappointing. It would’ve been a huge game. They were going to come here since we already had the field painted and ready.”
Instead, North Jackson had a light workout and some film study Friday afternoon before traveling to Huntsville to watch next week’s region opponent, Madison Academy, play at Westminster Christian.
“We’re going to go see them in person and let the kids get a feel for them,” Tygard said Friday morning.
North Jackson third nationally in total yards — The North Jackson football team churned out some impressive offensive numbers during its first two wins of the season.
North Jackson is averaging 636 yards per game, which ranks third nationally according to MaxPreps.com.
“Not all teams send their stats to MaxPreps, but a lot do, and to be top-five nationally in something is worth promoting,” Tygard said. “It’s just two games, but our guys have done a great job so far.”
Among Alabama teams submitting their stats to MaxPreps.com, North Jackson ranks first in scoring average (57 points per game), fourth in total touchdowns (16), fifth in total passing yards (722 yards), 14th in rushing (550 yards).
