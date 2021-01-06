Section Pharmacy is celebrating 30 years in business this week, culminating Saturday, Jan. 9 with a celebration.
Derrell and Gay Massey moved to Section in 1987, where both started working for local chain pharmacies. During their work experience in the chain pharmacy setting, Massey noticed there as a fair amount of traffic coming off Sand Mountain, from the Section and Dutton area.
He had an idea to open a pharmacy but wasn’t sure that Section could support one. After much thought, Massey approached management at Foodland with the idea of opening a pharmacy in the back of the grocery store.
“Billy Gan built us a lean-to on the Foodland building in 1990, and we opened Jan. 9, 1991,” said Massey.
Section Pharmacy started out with only one part-time employee, Kelli Arnold. It wasn’t long before Massey realized that they needed more employees. Soon after, Carol Wright came as the first full-time employee.
Wright has been working at the pharmacy since it opened.
In 2003, Section Pharmacy moved from Foodland over the old FNB bank building. The pharmacy was located there until the state needed some of the property for road expansion.
“This pushed us to open our new location during Memorial Day 2014,” said Massey.
After the completion of the new building, located right beside their original location, Massey was able to open a 5,000 square foot, full service pharmacy.
“This gave us plenty of room to take us into the 21st Century,” said Massey.
In 2015, one of the pharmacists, Monica Payne, began the process of expanding the pharmacy to provide clinical services such as diabetes education, vaccine clinics, medication synchronization, retinal screenings and clinical trials.
During the last 30 years, Massey has mentored over 30 pharmacists, 20 nurses, two lawyers and countless teenagers. Some of the former employees include Dillian Graden, Cindy Dukes, RPH, Donna Hill King, PharmD and Cyd Estes.
“This business has been successful due to the overwhelming support of this area,” said Massey. “We want to thank everyone, from our clients to our former and current employees, who have lived by the creed, ‘caring for you and about you.’”
Section Pharmacy will hold a 30th Anniversary celebration on Saturday, Jan. 9, from 12-6 p.m. in the parking lot of the pharmacy. The celebration will include food, games and door prizes. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
