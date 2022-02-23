Kylee Hastings
Woodville High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth plays two sports while maintaining an A and B average in her studies. Kylee Hastings is a senior at Woodville High School.
This honor student is a member of the Beta Club. She is also a member of Students for Christ.
While keeping up her grades, Kylee plays two sports for her school. She is a member of the Varsity Volleyball and Varsity Girls Basketball teams.
Science is Kylee’s favorite school subject.
“I find it interesting,” she adds. “I love it!”
During her high school years, Kylee has taken classes at Northeast Alabama Community College. She has completed 19 plus dual enrollment classes through NACC.
In addition to her studies and sports, this busy teen also works at Walmart where she is a personal shopper.
When she does have free time, Kylee likes to hang out with her friends. She also enjoys going to the gym and spending time with her family.
Kylee plans to continue her education after high school. She hopes to study to become a biotechnologist/biochemist. Her current plans are to start at a community college then transfer to a four year university. She says she would like to work at Hudson Alpha after college.
Kylee is the daughter of Angie Edwards. Her grandparents are Patricia and Gary Edwards.
She has a cat named Ellie and a dog named Sasha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.