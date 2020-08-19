Meredith Black
Scottsboro High School Class of 2020
Another member of the Class of 2020 who plans to enter the field of education is our outstanding youth this week.
Meredith Black is a 2020 graduate of Scottsboro High School.
Meredith was an honor student and was recognized each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program. She was presented the white card for maintaining an A and B average.
During high school, Meredith was also a member of the Junior Civitan Club. This group volunteers at many community events.
Meredith says that English was her favorite school subject.
“I love reading different types of books,” she adds.
This young lady will continue her education at Northeast Alabama Community College where she has received the Presidential Host Award. Presidential Hosts serve in a variety of duties both on and off campus including campus tours and support of other clubs and organizations on campus.
Meredith plans to study elementary education.
Upon completion at NACC, she will transfer to Jacksonville State University to complete her studies and earn a master’s degree in special education.
This busy teen has a part-time job at The Grapevine. When Meredith has free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and friends.
Meredith is the daughter of Wesley and Sally Black. She has a sister, Lexi Mason, and a brother, Judd Black. Her grandparents are John and Sherry Black.
She attends Calvary Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.