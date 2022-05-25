Ella Claire Hodges
Scottsboro High School Junior
This week’s outstanding youth is a young lady who is active in multiple clubs at her high school and is also an athlete and top academic student.
Ella Claire Hodges is a junior at Scottsboro High School,
Ella Claire has maintained an A and B average during high school and is a member of the Beta Club. She has been recognized each semester at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program.
This busy teen serves as an SGA (Student Government Association) senator. She is a member of FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes), Junior Civitans and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America).
Ella Claire is a varsity cheerleader, and her squad was ranked in the top ten in the nation in the large varsity division during national competition. She is also a member of the track team.
While keeping up with all her activities and academics at high school, this hardworking student has been a dual enrollment student. She takes classes through Northeast Alabama Community College.
Math is Ella Claire’s favorite school subject. She says that’s because of her math teacher, Beth Strickland.
After she graduates from high school next year, Ella Claire plans to attend Auburn University. She will be majoring in nursing.
Ella Claire has a summer job with the Scottsboro Rec Com. When she has free time, Ella Claire loves to travel, shop and spend time with her friends and family.
The daughter of Scott and Paige Hodges, Ella Claire has one sister, Caroline. Her grandparents are Scott and Sally Blackmon and Doug and Nancy Hodges.
She attends First United Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.