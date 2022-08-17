Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped its recommendation that a person quarantine if coming in close contact with another person who has COVID-19.
Another change made was the CDC saying people no longer need to stay at least six feet away from others.
While COVID continues to circulate globally, CDC says with so many tools available for reducing COVID-19 severity, there is significantly less risk of severe illness, hospitalization and death compared to earlier in the pandemic.
“We’re in a stronger place today as a nation, with more tools—like vaccination, boosters and treatments‑ to protect ourselves, and our communities, from severe illness from COVID-19,” said Greta Massetti, PhD, MPH, MMWR author. “We also have a better understanding of how to protect people from being exposed to the virus, like wearing high-quality mask, testing and improved ventilation. This guidance acknowledges that the pandemic is not over, but also helps us move to a point where COVID-19 no longer severely disrupts our daily lives.”
Dr. Lonnie Albin, chief medical officer at Highlands Medical Center, said, after two years, it is good news to hear the CDC is confident in relaxing COVID guidelines for the general public.
“The new guidance is a great step toward getting back to life as we knew it before COVID and will be helpful for employers who are struggling to follow guidelines while still keeping workers present and productive.”
As part of the new guidelines, the CDC recommends if you test positive for COVID-19, you stay home for at least five days and isolate from others in your home. If after five days, you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication, and your symptoms are improving, or you never had symptoms, you may end isolation after day 5.
Regardless of when you end isolation, avoid being around people who are more likely to get very sick from COVID-19 until at least day 11.
The CDC also recommends screening testing of asymptomatic people without known exposures will no longer be recommended in most community settings.
Albin said, as far as health care guidelines and protocols are concerned, the public should not expect to see any changes at Highlands Medical Center.
“We will continue to follow the CDC’s more stringent health care provider guidelines regarding COVID,” said Albin. “Our staff, patients and visitors will still be required to wear a mask when inside any of our facilities in order to help prevent the spread.”
Schools are no longer recommended to use cohorts, quarantines and screening testing in most situations. Masking, however, continues to be recommended for everyone in schools in areas of high COVID-19 community level. Students and staff exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to quarantine unless they are in high-risk congregate settings and should wear a mask for 10 days and get tested at least five days after exposure.
“Kids do not need to be taken out of school if they aren’t sick,” said Dr. Andrew Hodges, of HealthPointe Primary Care in Scottsboro.
Hodges said common sense has finally prevailed after the CDC’s new guidelines were announced.
“I understand in the beginning we were waiting to see what this virus would do, but it became clear common sense medicine would give us the proper guidance,” said Hodges. “And that same common sense produced the best (and most realistic) results.”
Hodges said masking continues to be a hot topic for no reason, adding if a person is not wearing a tight-fitting N95 mask, masks are of no protection.
Hodges said vaccines also remain a hot topic, saying it seems to be “boostermania” right now, but on very shaky grounds. Hodges said there continues to be no evidence to support a sweeping declaration that “everyone needs a booster.”
“That said, we can now readily see how vaccinated people can still carry and catch this illness, which is in conflict with what many political leaders and public health officials erroneously stated in the beginning, vaccinated people won’t get this disease,” Hodges said. “The vaccine was only ever expected to prevent severe disease and death in high-risk people.”
CDC guidelines, restricted or loosened, Hodges said it still comes down to common sense: stay home if you are sick, wear a mask in public if you are symptomatic, keep your kid in school unless he/she is sick and get a vaccine if you need one (have this discussion with your doctor).
“Above all, get back to some basic level of civility,” added Hodges. “Please stop demonizing people who do/don’t mask, people who are/aren’t vaccinated and people who are sick. I have literally seen cases where people are ostracized like they’ve committed some moral indecency because they actually caught COVID. We need to get back to realizing it’s nobody’s fault that you are sick.”
