Class 1A’s top-ranked team is regional bound.
No. 1-ranked Skyline stormed out to an early double-digit lead and cruised to a 72-34 victory over visiting Lindsay Lane Christian Academy in the Class 1A Girls Basketball Northeast Sub-regionals Wednesday afternoon at Skyline High School.
The Vikings scored 45 points off of 37 Lindsay Lane turnovers while earning a berth in the Northeast Regional semifinals.
The win gave Skyline its 10th all-time Northeast Regional appearance. The Vikings have advanced to the regional for five straight seasons and seven times during head coach Ronnie McCarver’s nine-year tenure at the school.
Skyline (26-7) will travel to Jefferson Christian for a Class 1A Northeast Regional semifinal contest (game date and time TBA). Because of COVID-19 restrictions, regional semifinal games are being playing played on high school campuses rather that at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum. If travel is equal, the teams on the top part of the bracket host regional semifinal games. That scenario has Skyline playing on the road in the regional semifinal round.
Regional semifinal winners advance to play in the Class 1A Northeast Regional championship game at JSU on Wednesday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. The other regional semifinal game has No. 5 Coosa Christian hosting the winner of the Wednesday night’s Decatur Heritage/Valley Head sub-regional.
Wednesday’s win was Skyline’s second of the season against Lindsay Lane.
Skyline scored 21 points off of 15 Lindsay Lane turnovers in the first quarter to build a 29-10 lead. The Lions pulled to within 31-19 midway through the second quarter, but the Vikings closed the first half on an 11-2 scoring run to lead 42-21 at halftime. Skyline increased its lead to 63-32 after three quarters.
Gracie Stucky finished with 19 points, five assists, seven rebounds and nine steals for the Vikings while Gracie Rowell had 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists and five steals. Aidan Bellomy scored eight points and recorded three steals and Blakely Stucky had eight points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Brinlee Potts had seven points and three rebounds, Kaina King had five points, two assists and three steals, Kenzie Manning had four points, Morgan Sanders had three points and three assists and Lexie Stucky had one point, five rebounds and two assists.
Madelin Dixson scored 10 points, Lindsey Murr netted nine, Cara Class added eight and Madison Carter had six for Lindsay Lane.
