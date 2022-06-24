A small plane crashed near the Scottsboro Municipal Airport early Wednesday morning.
According to city officials, the crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. with only the pilot on board. Officials said the pilot did not sustain any injuries.
The airport was closed for a short period of time to inspect airport property and ensure safety of other airplanes.
“There were no injuries or property damage,” one city official said.
The airport was reopened less than a hour after the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.