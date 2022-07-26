Here are the 2022 High School Football schedules for Jackson County teams:
SCOTTSBORO WILDCATS
8.19 Fort Payne
8.26 at North Jackson
9.2 at Boaz*
9.16 at Arab*
9.23 Priceville
9.30 Guntersville*
10.7 Sardis*
10.14 at Douglas*
10.21 Crossville*
10.28 at Decatur
* — Class 5A Region 7 Game
NORTH JACKSON CHIEFS
8.26 Scottsboro
9.2 at Westminster Christian*
9.9 at Randolph*
9.15 St. John Paul II*
9.23 at South Pittsburg (Tenn.)
9.30 at New Hope*
10.7 Priceville*
10.14 at Madison County*
10.21 DAR*
10.28 Pisgah
* — Class 4A Region 8 Game
NORTH SAND MOUNTAIN BISON
8.19 Valley Head
8.26 Dade County (Ga.)
9.2 at Fyffe*
9.9 at Ider*
9.16 Whitesburg Christian*
9.30 at Sand Rock*
10.7 Pisgah*
10.14 at Section*
10.21 Collinsville*
10.28 at Douglas
* — Class 2A Region 7 Game
PISGAH EAGLES
8.26 at Lexington
9.2 at Sand Rock*
9.9 Collinsville*
9.16 at Ider*
9.23 Sylvania
9.30 Whitesburg Christian*
10.7 at NSM*
10.14 Fyffe*
10.21 Section*
10.28 at North Jackson
* — Class 2A Region 7 Game
SECTION LIONS
8.19 Decatur Heritage
8.26 at Valley Head
9.2 at Collinsville*
9.9 Sand Rock*
9.16 at Fyffe*
9.23 Westbrook Christian
9.30 Ider*
10.7 at Whitesburg Christian*
10.14 NSM*
10.21 at Pisgah*
* — Class 2A Region 7 Game
WOODVILLE PANTHERS
8.19 at Whitesburg Christian
9.2 at Cedar Bluff*
9.9 Appalachian*
9.16 Vina
9.23 Brindlee Mountain
9.30 at Gaylesville*
10.7 Decatur Heritage*
10.14 at Valley Head*
10.21 Coosa Christian*
10.28 at Asbury
* — Class 1A Region 7 Game
