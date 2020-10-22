A Jackson County Jail inmate was captured Thursday after escaping the facility early that morning.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Shelby Ryan Paradise, 34 of Scottsboro, escaped the facility grounds after climbing a 16-foot fence topped with barbwire.
“He fled to a field across from the jail and into the woods on the north side of the jail,” said Harnen.
Harnen said sheriff deputies and the officers from the Scottsboro Police Department responded and established a perimeter. A K9 unit tracking unit from the Limestone State Prison was also contacted.
“The K9 unit tracked the escapee to the area of West Willow Street, where the track was lost,” said Harnen. “It is believed that he was possibly picked up by someone at that location.”
Harnen said there was an unconfirmed sighting of Paradise in the area of Poplar Street, but the K9 tracking unit was unable to establish a second track.
Harnen said Paradise was later captured in New Hope by investigators, along with New Hope Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Paradise has been in jail since July on a probation revocation for burglary third degree.
Harnen said Paradise was an inmate worker, working in the kitchen when he was allowed to go into the yard. At that point, Paradise ran, said Harnen.
