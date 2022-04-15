The Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center is announcing the annual Walt Hammer Scholarship for 2022 is open to all high school seniors in Jackson County and Scottsboro City Schools.
The scholarship is funded by the family of the late Walt Hammer, who served as mayor in Scottsboro.
The $2,500 scholarship will be based on submitted 1,000 word essays. The subject should be a past or present Jackson County leader and that person’s impact on Jackson County. All entries must be double-spaced and written in English. Hammer cannot be the subject of the essay.
The deadline for applications and essays is Wednesday, April 20. All essays must be submitted either by mail or by dropping by the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center during regular business hours, Monday-Friday, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information on the scholarship and application form, students should contact their senior advisor, high school counselor or call the Scottsboro-Jackson Heritage Center at 256-259-2122.
Applications and essays will not be accepted after the April 20 deadline.
