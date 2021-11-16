Montgomery attorney Joe Espy III filed a motion Monday morning, seeking bond for his client, Keith Shirey, 61 of Dutton, convicted by a Jackson County Jury last week of murder in the 2017 death of his father, Charles Shirey.
Keith Shirey has remained in Jackson County Jail since his conviction on Nov. 10. Circuit Judge John Graham is set to sentence Shirey on Jan. 6, 2022.
In his motion, Espy said Shirey is not a flight risk, adding that the incident occurred on May 24, 2017 and Shirey was charged by indictment on Sept. 16, 2019.
[Shirey] has made all court appearances and remained in the Jackson County community,” Espy said. “A reasonable bond will assure his appearance.”
Espy also said Shirey has no criminal record, adding that he is not a danger to the community or himself.
“He does not pose a real and present danger to others or to the public at large,” said Espy.
If granted bond, Espy said Shirey would reside with his wife in the Dutton community.
“His character is such that this motion should be granted,” said Espy. “During the trial of this matter, persons testified as to the good character of [Shirey] including Mandy Anderson, Gary Andrews, Nick Freeman, Trent Gilley, Jerry Hammon, Nathan Ledbetter II, Landon Lewis, Tim Nance, Stephanie Overdear, Gene Roberts and Jeanie Waller.”
