Two people were found dead early Wednesday morning in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide.
Capt. Erik Dohring, of the Scottsboro Police Department, said officers responded to a call in reference to a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway at Maple Street and North Houston Street at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
“Officers arrived on scene and discovered that both occupants of the vehicle appeared to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and were deceased,” said Dohring.
Dohring said the female victim, identified as Amber Michelle Coffman, 35 of Hollywood, was eight months pregnant and transported to Highlands Medical Center in an attempt to rescue the unborn child.
“Through the actions of first responders and medical staff at Highlands, the child was born and then transported to Huntsville Hospital for further care,” said Dohring.
The other person identified as the suspect was Owen Deanglo Williamson, 33 of Hollywood.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that this is a murder-suicide,” said Dohring. “The motive is unknown, and this is an ongoing investigation.”
