Getting students safely to and from school is a number one priority for everyone. Many of those students depend on that big yellow school bus to transport them.
What happens to that dependable transportation when the regular bus driver has to be out for some reason? This is where the substitute bus driver comes into play.
According to Ken Holder, director of operations for Scottsboro City Schools, early in this school year there was one week when five of the regular drivers were out sick.
“We only had one sub driver, but now we have two,” said Holder. “We are kind of back to normal now.”
This brings to light the need for more substitute drivers.
There are 23 regular bus drivers, so it’s easy to see the need for more names on that substitute list.
If a person has a current CDL (Commercial Driver License), and a cleared background check, the next step would be to see Holder.
You would then complete about 10-12 hours of training which would include pre-trip inspections, operating a bus, and driving. The completion of a 12-hour class and a road test with the state department comes next.
If you do not already hold a current CDL, you must first pass a background check then take a 40-hour online course to get your CDL. After that you would have to complete the same requirements listed above for a person with a CDL.
The current pay for a substitute bus driver is $50 a day. This will increase to $75 a day in October.
Starting pay right now for a regular route driver is $14,910 plus benefits. This will increase by six percent in October.
The shortage of bus drivers and sub drivers is not a new problem. It is an ongoing challenge faced by school districts across the nation.
Driving a school bus is not as easy as just driving your route and picking up the students. You have to have a special love for children, show compassion, be consistent, be a good listener, and have a good relationship with both the students and their parents. No two days are the same.
You also have to deal with the public out there driving, and some of those people chose to ignore the flashing lights and extended arm when the bus is loading and unloading. It is still illegal to pass a stopped school bus when those lights are flashing.
If you think you might enjoy being a bus driver, get in touch with Holder through the Scottsboro City Board of Education. He will be happy to get you started.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.