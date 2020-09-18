The Pisgah volleyball team has made program history.
The Eagles defeated host Ider three games to one in a best-of-five match on Tuesday to clinch the Class 2A Area 15 regular-season championship and the right to host next month’s area tournament.
It is the first regular-season area championship for Pisgah, which began playing volleyball in 2009.
“To win area and be able to host the area tournament is a huge accomplishment for our program,” said Pisgah head coach Chrystal Heard. “Several of these girls have had this opportunity in basketball and softball, so to add volleyball to the list is pretty great. We are super excited to be making the trip to super regionals.”
Because Class 2A Area 15 consists of just three teams (Pisgah, Ider and North Sand Mountain) the regular-season champion automatically earned a berth in Class 2A North Super Regional next month at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
Pisgah (9-7, 4-0) won the first set against Ider 25-20 before the Hornets responded with a 27-25 win in the second set. Pisgah took the third set 25-9 before closing out the match victory by taking the fourth set 25-20.
Molly Heard recorded 14 kills and two blocks for the Eagles while Amber Shrader had two kills and three aces and Ashley Shrader had two kills and two aces. Emma Ellison added two kills and Hannah Duncan posted three aces while Bella Bobo had one block and on ace.
Scottsboro collects area victory over Fort Payne — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats avenged an earlier Class 6A Area 15 loss to Fort Payne with a three-game-to-one win over Fort Payne Thursday at Carter Gymnasium.
Scottsboro improved to 1-3 in area play.
North Jackson falls to New Hope — At Stevenson, the Chiefs fell to 0-2 in Class 4A Area 14 play with a 25-17, 25-9, 25-11 loss to the Indians on Tuesday.
