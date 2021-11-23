Audrey Holland
Scottsboro High School Senior
A young lady who is both an athlete and honor student is this week’s outstanding youth. Audrey Holland is a senior at Scottsboro High School.
Audrey has been recognized at the STAR (Students and Teachers for Academic Recognition) Program each semester for her academic performance. She is a member of Mu Alpha Theta math honorary society and Sigma Kappa Delta English honor society.
This busy senior is also a member of the Interact Club for which she serves as secretary. She is a member and serves as community service chairman of FCCLA (Family. Career, and Community Leaders of America).
She is also a member of the Junior Civitan Club, Senior Council, and FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes).
Audrey is a member of the Wildcats Varsity Girls Basketball Team and the softball team. She was named to the Class 6A All-Area team for basketball and softball.
She was the defensive MVP for basketball. She was awarded the Golden Glove Softball Award and the Silver Slugger Award.
English is Audrey’s favorite school subject.
“I enjoy English because I love studying literature and writing to portrait emotions,” she adds.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys going out on the lake with her family and spending time with her friends. She also has a part-time job with Scottsboro Parks and Recreation.
Audrey plans to continue her education at Auburn University. She will be studying to become an English teacher.
Audrey is the daughter of Cameron and Kelli Holland and has two sisters, Madison and Claire who are students at Auburn University.
Her grandparents are Sherry and Paul Holland, Jane and Monty Hill, and Joe Brown.
She attends the Cumberland Presbyterian Church where she is active in the youth group.
She has two dogs and a cat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.