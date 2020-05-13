Jaylynn Brazelton
North Sand Mountain Sophomore
An All A student and varsity cheerleader who is involved with many activities at her school is this week’s outstanding youth. Jaylynn Brazelton is a sophomore at North Sand Mountain High School.
This honor student has earned the gold card each semester and is a member of Beta Club where she serves as secretary. She is a member of PRIDE (Personal Responsibility in Daily Excellence) and the Honor Court.
Jaylynn is also an SGA (Student Government Association) member. She participates in the Science Club.
This top student was nominated and attended the Capstone Leadership Academy on the campus on the University of Alabama this spring.
“It was a truly awesome experience,” she said.
She explained that during the two-day event the students worked on the three leadership keys of values, voice, and vision. Jaylynn enjoyed meeting students from across the state and still texts with some of them on a daily basis.
In addition to her academic commitments, this young lady is a varsity cheerleader. Jaylynn has been a cheerleader since sixth grade and enjoys this sport. She is an All-American cheerleader.
English is Jaylynn’s favorite school subject.
“I love to write,” she adds.
Jaylynn is a dual enrollment and plans to finish at Northeast Alabama Community College after high school. She then hopes to attend law school at the University of Alabama.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys spending time with her friends and family. She also likes to write in her journal. This talented young lady cheers, does gymnastics, plays the ukulele, and roller skates.
Jaylynn is the daughter of Savanah Compton and Jason Brazelton. Her siblings include sisters Saige, Trinity, Grace, Abigail, Lily, Breana and one brother, Jagger. Her grandparents are Sheila and Rick Brazelton and Rhonda and Kenny Branham. The family has three dogs and two cats.
