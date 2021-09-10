When the Jackson County United Givers Fund (UGF) kicks off this year’s fundraising campaign, Bruce’s Foodland will be there to help.
From Sept. 13-26, customers at Bruce’s Foodland’s three Jackson County locations will have an opportunity to help local charities by making a donation at the register. The proceeds will go to UFG to help support 13 Jackson County charities during the coming year.
Local charities benefitting from UGF support include the ARC of Jackson County, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club, Ben Sanford Center, Boy Scouts, Care Assurance System for the Aging and Homebound (CASA), Christmas Charities, Community Action Agency, Crisis Services, Girl Scouts, IMPACT Learning Center, Jackson County 4-H clubs, Michael Scott Learning Center and Northeast Alabama Health Services.
All are non-profit and provide health and human services to the people of Jackson County. All depend upon the help of UGF to carry out their work.
United Giver’s history of helping local charities dates back to 1968. The current fundraising marks 53 years of the UGF effort in Jackson County. This year’s goal is to raise $115,000, a feat challenged last year and this by the interference of COVID.
When you shop at Foodland in Scottsboro, Section or Stevenson during the new few days, UGF hopes you will keep this need in mind and donate the few extra cents. Small donations add up to make a big difference.
By working together, we all live up to the UGF motto of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors,” even in these particularly trying times.
