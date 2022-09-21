The Woodville football team broke a 14-game losing streak last Friday night, and among the players to help make it happen was a player who made contributions on various sides of the ball and in varying ways.
Woodville junior Sam Peek ran for 225 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion and passed for 63 yards and two touchdowns on offense while recording a team-high 10.5 tackles and an interception on defense during Woodville’s 58-26 win over visiting Vina on Friday.
For his efforts, Peek has been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week.
Other notable performances from Week 4 of the high school football season were:
Ace Weaver, Woodville — The junior ran for 232 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries — he had a 73-yard run to the Vina 2-yard line on the game’s first play — and scored three two-point conversions on offense to go with seven tackles and a fumble recovery on defense in the Woodville win.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore rushed for 220 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries during the Chiefs’ 21-14 win over St. John Paul II.
Landon Keller, NSM — The sophomore quarterback completed 5 of 6 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns during the Bison’s 54-28 win over Whitesburg Christian.
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The sophomore ran for 156 yards and a touchdown on nine carries during Pisgah’s 42-10 win over Ider.
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The junior ran for 80 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries during the Wildcats’ 28-7 loss to Arab.
Jayce Hucks, Woodville — The sophomore recorded seven tackles and forced a fumble during the Panthers’ win over Vina.
Hank Farmer, NSM — The junior ran for 122 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries during the Bison’s win over Whitesburg Christian.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The junior was 6-of-8 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
Nick Jernigan, North Jackson — The junior ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries during the Chiefs’ win over St. John Paul II.
Kaden Moore, NSM — The junior ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns on five carries and caught a 27-yard pass during the Bison’s win over Whitesburg Christian.
Hudson Tubbs, Scottsboro — The senior recorded 10 tackles, including one for a loss, during the Wildcats’ loss to Arab.
Richard Rosas, Woodville — The sophomore caught two passes for 63 yards and two touchdowns during the Panthers’ win over Vina.
Luke Gilbert, Pisgah — The sophomore caught three passes for 91 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
