Matthew Edward Garren, 33 of Pisgah, is now facing two counts of murder the shootings of his brother and father last Saturday.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen, of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, said Garren was originally charged with one count of murder in the shooting death of his father.
“Autospy results confirmed Garren also shot and killed his father,” said Harnen.
Authorities responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on County Road 354 in Pisgah last Saturday. Upon arrival, authorities found two male victims, Horace “Bimbo” Garren, 68, and Christopher Horace Garren, 44, shot and killed in the back yard of the residence.
Matthew Garren allegedly fled the scene and was later located by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office helicopter in a wooded area a distance from the residence.
Garren is currently in the Jackson County Jail, where he is also facing failure to appear and failure to pay charges on traffic violations, according to Harnen. His bond, as of Thursday, has been set at $301,297.
Harnen said investigators are still determining a motive in the shootings.
“There was some kind of argument that escalated to the shootings,” Harnen said. “That’s all we know at this point.”
According to court records, District Judge Don Word has appointed James Mick and Payton Edmiston as attorneys for Garren.
