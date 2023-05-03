This is the time of year when decisions regarding retirement, resignations, transfers, and employments are made and acted upon by the Jackson County Board of Education. This was the majority of business at the Thursday meeting. All board members were present.
Resignations
-Glen Hicks, a 50% teacher at Bryant School, effective May 26
-Jenna Ridge, secretary at Bryant School, effective May 31
-Jordan McCarver, teacher at Skyline High School, effective June 1
Retirements
-Debbie Hastings, teacher at Skyline High School, effective June 1
-Katrina Wheeler, countywide reading coach, effective June 1
-Jerry Townson, an eight hour custodian at Pisgah High School, effective June 1
-Tonya Manning, school bus driver, effective June 1
-Tammy Myers, lunchroom manager at Dutton School, effective June 1
-Dan Hicks, an eight hour custodian at Pisgah High School, effective June 1
-Jerolyn Wilborn, lunchroom manager at Macedonia School, effective June 1
Transfer
-Jonathan Colvin from Director of Student Services to Federal Programs and Instructional Supervisor, effective May 1
Employments
-James Riley Edwards as teacher and coach at Section High School, effective August 1
-Colton Clines as Industrial Maintenance Electrical Instructor at EPCOT, effective August 1
Coaching assignments
-James Riley Edwards as head football coach at Section High School
-Jacey Hill as volunteer softball coach for North Sand Mountain High School
The board also approved a motion to approve the property purchase from Thompson Estate adjoining Pisgah High School property in the amount of $172,000. Board President Chad Gorham said this would give the school much needed space.
The next scheduled board meeting is set for May 24. This meeting will begin with the work session at 6 p.m. rather than the usual 5 p.m. due to some required training the board will be undergoing.
