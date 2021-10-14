Dacey Allen
Skyline High School Senior
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student as well as a top athlete. Dacey Allen is a senior at Skyline High School and has attended the school since she started in kindergarten.
Dacey’s academic average has earned her membership in the Beta Club. She is also a member of the SGA (Student Government Association). She was recently selected as the senior spotlight student at Skyline.
Softball has been Dacey’s chosen sport since the seventh grade. She was selected as All-Area in the eighth, ninth, and eleventh grades.
Dacey was a member of the only two teams to ever make it to the state softball tournament in Skyline softball history. She was named to the All-State Second Team her junior year when the team was state runners-up in 1A division.
This young lady plans to enter the workforce after graduation. She hopes this will help her decide her future plans. Currently, Dacey would like to join the team at UPS.
Dacey loves going to baseball and basketball games. She enjoys cheering everyone on during their games. She always has great school spirit.
If you ask Dacey, she will say that every day should be tacky tourist day. This senior loves Skyline High School.
“Everyone here is like family and is always here when you need them,” she adds.
Dacey is the daughter of Derek and Rebecca Allen and has one brother, Hunter, who is a freshman at Skyline High School.
Her grandparents are Roger and Susan Allen, Anthony and Mary Vandiver, and Nancy Nunnelley. Her great-grandmothers are Evelyn Sisk and Marie Vandiver. The family has a Labrador Retriever named Rocky.
