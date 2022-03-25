A number of local players who put together strong seasons on the basketball court this past season have been chosen to the annual Sand Mountain Super 6 Teams.
Five Jackson County players were named to the teams, which were released Thursday.
The teams were selected by the head coaches from the nine schools that compete each December in the Sand Mountain Tournament.
The 2021-22 Sand Mountain Super 6 Girls and Boys teams include three state tournament MVPs, three ASWA Player of the Year finalists/first-team all-state selections (Pisgah’s Molly Heard, Section’s Logan Patterson and Plainview’s Cole Millican) as well as nine players who were selected either first-, second or third-team all-state or honorable mention.
The Sand Mountain Super 6 Girls team consists of Pisgah’s Heard and Kallie Tinker, Sylvania’s Leianna Currie, Plainview’s Lauren Jimmerson, Geraldine’s Gracey Johnson and Ider’s Makinley Traylor.
Meanwhile, the Sand Mountain Super 6 Boys team consists of Section’s Patterson and Jacob Cooper, North Sand Mountain’s Derek Bearden, Plainview’s Millican and Luke Smith and Geraldine’s Jaxon Colvin.
Heard was selected to the Sand Mountain Girls Super 6 Team for the fourth straight season while Tinker was selected for the second straight season after they helped Pisgah go 33-3 and win a fifth straight state championship. The Eagles also won Sand Mountain, Jackson County, Class 2A Area 15 regular-season/tournament and Northeast Regional championships.
Heard, a Lipscomb signee, averaged 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots. The five-year varsity player became Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,694 after scoring 25 points in the state finals. Meanwhile, Tinker was also a Class 2A girls first-team all-state selection after averaging 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 assists and sinking 181 3-pointers.
On the boys side, Patterson and Cooper were selected after helping Section go 28-9 and win the Class 2A state title as well as Jackson County, Class 2A Area 15 regular-season/tournament and Northeast Regional championships. The Lions were the Sand Mountain Tournament champion runner-up to Plainview.
Patterson, a Maryville College signee, averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season and totaled 36 points and 12 rebounds in Section’s state finals’ victory over Mars Hill Bible. Cooper, a senior, a third-team all-state selection and an all-state tournament selection, averaged 12 points, a team-high 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals.
Also, NSM’s Derek Bearden was named to the Sand Mountain Super 6 Boys Team after the senior and second-team all-state selection averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game while helping the Bison go 19-10 and advantage to the Northeast Regional.
