Northeast Alabama Community College (NACC) will be conducting a tryout for the upcoming 2020-2021 men’s and women’s golf teams Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Golf Course in Scottsboro.
In order to participate in the tryout, prospects must bring verification of a physical examination administered by a qualified health care professional within the past 13 months, valid photo identification, a current golf resume reflecting past golf experiences and accomplishments and golf clubs and golf balls.
Prospective athletes must meet all eligibility standards set forth by the National Junior College Athletic Association. Prospective athletes cannot have a signed Letter of Intent with another college and may only participate in one tryout per institution in a calendar year. Scholarship and walk-on opportunities are available for prospective student athletes. All tryout participants must sign a waiver of liability relating to COVID-19 as required by the Alabama Community College System.
Participants under the age of 18 will need a parent or legal guardian’s signature.
To register for the tryout or for more information, contact Coach Darrell Kirk at (256) 548-2963 or by email at kirkd@nacc.edu or Rebecca Day at dayr@nacc.edu.
