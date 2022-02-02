Molly Gifford
Woodville High School Senior
A young lady who is active in her school and takes leadership roles in organizations is this week’s outstanding youth. Molly Gifford is a senior at Woodville High School.
Molly is a member of the Beta Club and serves as the secretary. She has maintained an A and B average throughout high school.
As an active member of the FFA (Future Farmers of America), Molly has served as president for three years. She is also a member of Students for Christ and is a group leader.
In addition to her club activities, Molly is a multi-sport athlete. She serves as captain of the varsity basketball team.
She plays on the varsity softball and volleyball teams. Molly is also on the Woodville Panthers Cheer Squad.
Math is Molly’s favorite school subject.
“I just like to feel smart,” she adds.
This high school senior is making plans to further her education after graduation from high school in the spring. Molly will be attending Auburn University where she plans to major in neonatology.
When this busy teen has free time, she likes to work on cars. She says that working on vehicles is one of her special talents.
Molly is the daughter of Amanda and Marvin Gifford and has a younger sister, Morgan.
Her grandparents are Teresa White, Gail Gifford, and Stanley Peacock.
She has a Chocolate Lab named Maggie Jayne.
Molly attends the Saved By Grace Worship Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.