Earlier this week, Scottsboro City Schools (SCS) announced that the rest of the week would be done via virtual learning as staffing issues resulted in in-person instruction not being possible.
“We could not fully staff our schools so we tried to do look at our subs but we didn’t have enough subs who were coming into work. We still had subs and we were plugging those subs in but many of the subs were positive and/or isolating themselves so at that point in time, that’s when we had to make a decision that ‘hey, it’s time to look at what our plan B is going to be,’ and that’s e-learning,” SCS Superintendent Amy Childress said. “It’s in our current emergency operations plan, when we start looking at those levels of how we make decisions than certainly having to close down areas first and then we had to move to the overall just because we couldn’t staff it.”
After the schools were shut down, SCS also announced a mask mandate to be implemented upon return to school.
During their COVID reports at the board meeting Thursday, SCS reported that there were 269 staff, students and faculty isolating or tested positive on Wednesday, with the number as of 2:45 p.m. Thursday rising to 322 and growing.
During Thursday’s called board meeting, the board implemented a new emergency operations plan, updating their isolation and quarantine guidelines to follow the updates made by the Center for Disease Control.
With these protocols, SCS hopes to have a majority of their currently isolating students and staff back at school on Monday as of the numbers reported from 2:45 p.m. Thursday. The new guidelines state that any student who has been exposed while wearing a mask yet shows no symptoms will be allowed to stay in school. Should a student test positive, they will be isolated for five days with the opportunity to return on the sixth day wearing a mask if they are fever-free without fever-reducing medications along with improving symptoms.
Over the weekend, SCS will have a deep cleaning done on all of the schools in order to best prepare for the potential return to school on Monday.
“We’re hopeful that we’ll be on the mend and bringing in some extra cleaning now that some of our people have to be at home, we hope that that’s going to be another level to help. We’ll be watching and monitoring that from now through the weekend, we do it every day but just to see about the return on Monday,” Childress said. “I realized too, on Tuesday, once we realized that here’s where this is, there’s no way to predict how quickly this was going to spiral so I know that was a quick turnaround but we hope to be able to say yay or nay by Saturday.”
