Whitesburg Christian’s defense had a hard time keeping Section running back Drake McCutchen out of the end zone Friday night.
The senior found the end zone six times on 13 touches, scoring three rushing touchdowns, one receiving touchdown and a pair of two-point conversions.
McCutchen finished with 216 rushing yards on just 10 carries and also caught a 33-yard touchdown pass during Section’s 35-0 Class 2A Region 7 victory over Whitesburg Christian Friday night. McCutchen also contributed seven tackles to the Section defense’s shutout.
For his efforts, McCutchen had been named the Jackson County Sentinel Prep Football Honor Roll Player of the Week. It’s the third time McCutchen has received the honor this season.
Other notable performances from Week 7 of the high school football season were:
Legion McCrary, Pisgah — The freshman ran for 164 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions during the Eagles’ 28-6 win over Ider.
Brady Cunningham, North Jackson — The senior caught eight passes for 81 yards and a touchdown on offense and had five tackles, including a quarterback sack, and an interception during the Chiefs’ 24-14 loss to Randolph.
Dominik Blair, Section — The senior returned an interception for a touchdown on defense and had one carry for 20 yards and one catch for 16 yards during the Lions’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Parker Law, Pisgah — The senior ran for 42 yards and a touchdown on offense and had five tackles and an interception on defense during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
Keelan Alvarez, Scottsboro — The sophomore ran for 98 yards on 19 carries and caught one pass for 14 yards during Scottsboro’s 35-14 loss to Oneonta.
Alex Luna, NSM — The freshman ran for 67 yards and a touchdown during the Bison’s 42-14 loss to Fyffe.
Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah — The junior recorded 20 tackles, including 11 solos and two for a loss, and forced a fumble during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
Diego Holt, North Jackson — The sophomore record 15.5 tackles, including four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks, during the Chiefs’ loss to Randolph.
Mason Holcomb, Pisgah — The sophomore competed 7 of 9 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
Kayden Gilley, NSM — The junior returned a punt 43 yards for a touchdown and had four tackles and a pass break-up during the Bison’s loss to Fyffe.
Dylan Pope, Section — The junior recorded 10 tackles during the Lions’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Macklin Guess, North Jackson — The senior recorded 12 tackles, including one for a loss, on defense and had four carries for 27 yards and a touchdown on offense during the Chiefs’ loss to Randolph.
Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah — The senior ran for a touchdown on offense and recorded nine tackles, a quarterback sack and three quarterback hurries during the Eagles win over Ider.
Cade Holder, Scottsboro — The senior had eight tackles during the Wildcats’ loss to Oneonta.
Connor Sronvi, Section — The junior recorded eight tackles during the Lions’ win over Whitesburg Christian.
Grant Smith, Pisgah — The junior caught a 48-yard touchdown pass on offense and had seven tackles, including one for a loss, during the Eagles’ win over Ider.
