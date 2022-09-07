Three high school football games this week involving Jackson County teams have been moved from Friday to Thursday night due to the threat of inclement weather:
› Collinsville at Pisgah
› Sand Rock at Section
› Appalachian at Woodville
Kickoff for those games is Thursday at 7 p.m.
Two other games, North Sand Mountain at Ider and North Jackson at Randolph, are still currently scheduled for Friday. Scottsboro does not play this week.
