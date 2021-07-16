On Monday, July 12, Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint at Skyline Shell Mart that led to the arrest of a Scottsboro man.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the complaint indicated that a male subject was “passed out” in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.
“Upon arrival, deputies observed Dustin Whitt passed out in the driver’s seat,” said Harnen. “Deputies also observed a .38 special revolver and two loaded syringes inside the vehicle and oxycodone and hydrochloride pills and a clear baggie containing spice was found on the person.”
Harnen added that eight more syringes containing methamphetamine residue, along with two syringes loaded with methamphetamine, marijuana, a pair of brass knuckles and a small carry bag that contained approximately 22.3 grams of methamphetamine, scales and another clear baggie containing spice was located inside the vehicle.
Whitt, 36, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (spice, hydrocodone), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a pistol without a permit and possession of brass knuckles.
Whitt was taken to the Jackson County Jail, where he remains on a $21,600 bond.
