Amy Frazier is in her third year as the Junior Beta Club sponsor. She said that 32 of the 34 students competed.
“I am very proud of my Junior Beta members,” she added.
The students entered competitions with students across Alabama. They competed in painting, photography, jewelry, drawing, apparel design, performing arts, sculpture, recyclable art, woodworking, creative writing, and quiz bowl. Some also completed the tests for math, science, social studies, and language arts.
Kinsley Rousseau competed in the elementary jewelry division. She won first place and qualifies to compete at the National Beta Convention in Fort Worth, Texas, in June. She is the daughter of Kelly Rousseau.
There is also a category for apparel design. Kinsley designed the club shirt for this competition.
Hannah Grace Shelton and Ava Moore competed in the talent competition. Hannah Grace danced in the junior division. Ava sang Speechless from Aladdin in the elementary division.
Frazier said, “They both did an awesome job, but did not place this year.”
When talking about her Junior Beta Club members, Frazier said, “They are truly a great group of very talented students. I can’t wait to see how they succeed in the future.”
