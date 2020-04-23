Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey plans for employees at the Jackson County Courthouse to return to their jobs on Friday, May 1, unless Governor Kay Ivey extends the stay at home order. The commission discussed employee leave time and procedures for when employees return at its meeting Monday morning.
Guffey suggested going to liberal leave starting May 1, where employees could use their leave time if they feel it is not safe to come back to work. Questions were brought up about employees who may not have leave or who have burned their leave time.
Guffey said people who do not have leave and do not want to come to work would likely have to take leave without pay. If an employee tests positive for Coronavirus, or if they have come in contact with someone who tests positive, they would be placed on administrative leave.
“The county’s at a point now financially where, with everything that has happened, we can’t keep going in this direction,” said Guffey.
District 2 Commissioner Jason Venable asked what the county was going to do regarding safety and protection of employees. Plexiglass barriers have been put up in the Revenue Commissioner’s office and the Probate Judge’s office. The Sheriff’s Office does not have one yet, but Guffey said they will have one.
District 4 Commissioner Mike Sisk asked if employees would have any testing to go through before they could come in to work. Guffey said the county cannot test people for COVID-19, but if employees are showing symptoms, they need to get tested. He said the best thing for people to do is continue to wash their hands and practice social distancing.
County EMA Director Paul Smith said that his office has enough masks to distribute to employees in the Courthouse.
District 1 Commissioner Danny Rich asked how a plan would be formed for the Public Works Department, citing how several employees ride in one truck together and interact with people in different ways. County Engineer Jonathan Campbell said they would need to limit how many people would be in a vehicle. He also said employees could meet at the jobsite.
He said the days of congregating in the building and everyone receiving their assignment are over. Campbell also suggested looking at shift possibilities so Public Works does not run out of trucks before they run out of people. Campbell said the main priority is public safety and employee safety.
The courthouse will likely open late on May 1 to give employees time to settle in. Revenue Commissioner Jeff Arnold said there will probably be big crowds the first couple days the courthouse is opened, and he said it will be a danger. He suggested having one of the deputies at the door sending people in a few at a time.
Probate Judge Victor Manning suggested putting marks down on the floor six feet apart. Guffey agreed with those suggestions.
Guffey will meet with all the department heads this week to iron out the logistics of safety procedures when employees return.
