Nevaeh Buchanan
Skyline High School Sophomore
This week’s outstanding youth is an honor student and member of her school’s softball team. Nevaeh Buchanan is a sophomore at Skyline High School.
Nevaeh is an All A student and a member of the Beta Club. She has received honor awards in English, Math, Biology, and History.
This top student is a member of the Math Team and earned a third place award in the Jackson County Math Tournament. She is also a member of 4-H.
Nevaeh is an active member of the Skyline Softball Team. She plays second base and is also a pitcher.
English is Nevaeh’s favorite school subject.
“I love reading and writing,” she adds.
Although she is only a sophomore, Nevaeh is already looking to the future. She would like to attend college and pursue a degree in clinical child psychology.
She hopes to earn a scholarship to play college softball.
When this busy young lady has free time, she enjoys reading, playing basketball with her sister, and playing video games with her brother.
Nevaeh is the daughter of Heaven Buchanan and ReGina Saint. She has a brother, John, and a sister, Jade.
Her grandparents are Jerry and Suzette Saint and Brenda Buchanan.
The family has a bearded dragon named Elliot and a black lab named Thumper.
