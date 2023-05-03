Mr. Luke Crockett, 33, of Scottsboro, AL passed away Sunday April 30, 2023. He was a Member of First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro, Alabama. Luke loved the outdoors where he fished hunted and just spending time with his kids.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday May 4, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home. The visitation will be Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. The burial will be at Bryant Cemetery in Fackler, Al.
Mr. Crockett was survived by his wife, Haley Crockett; daughters, Marilyn Cloud and Melody Cloud; two sons, Owen Crockett and Brison Garrett: parents, Rebecca and Sam Shelton; brothers, Andy Crockett (Sara) and Caleb Shelton (Kelsey); grandparents, Ralph and Libby Franklin and numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.