Dear Editor:
Let us look at these people that jumped over the fence and try to decide what they saw.
First, let us look at their oath of office. This is their oath: I _________do solemnly swear or affirm, as the case may be, that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of Alabama, so long as I continue a citizen thereof, and that I will faithfully and honestly discharge the duties of the office upon which I am about to enter, to the best of my ability, so help me God. It looks like they were to administer the law even if they did not like a law and they made this promise to their God.
Let’s say they had a religious reason, if they got in the history books and found that Republicans legalized abortion and gay marriage would that be embarrassing? Or maybe they bought their story that now that they have made it legal, they will make it illegal?
What if they saw all that big money from giant multi cooperation’s and billionaires they could share? What is their honor and dignity worth?
What if they believed that so many of us had been deceived that eighty-one percent of us would be Republican no matter what and that was the only way they could keep their job?
It looks like its keep my job and look at all that money (the root of all evil.). One thing they did not see before they leaped was us teaching people the truth and where to find the facts.
If you want people to think you are smart, teach TEACH people everything you know, and they will think you are the smartest person they ever met!
If these people verify the truth and the facts, we have been teaching and would like to get their honor and dignity back they should hop back over and help us teach. I believe people are tired of being lied to and just want to hear the truth.
The devil is very good at deception, he has been doing it a long time, but I am still amazed at his abortion deception. With this he got a double whammy!
First, he got our church leaders to tell that Democrats are killing babies at the same time by getting them into politics. He got church membership to decline. We will expose his deception and restore the faith in our leaders.
They are saying we are just a little bitty circle, nothing to worry about. I say look out. Our circle will grow.
We should arm ourselves with the truth and the facts, if we do, we will always make the best choice!
Working together we can make life better!
George Lewis
Scottsboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.