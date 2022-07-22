Cheyenne Bennett is running for Place 2 on the Scottsboro City Board of Education. Bennett qualified for the upcoming Aug. 23 municipal election, saying she would love an opportunity to serve her community in this capacity.
The daughter of Pam Gentle and Roy Brooks, Bennett was raised in Scottsboro and grew up in the Scottsboro City School system, graduating in 1999.
She is married to Jason Bennett, and they have three children: Dalton 20, Clara Tatum 19 and Bella Cate 9. Dalton and Clara Tatum are both students at Auburn University and Bella Cate will transition to Collins Intermediate School as a fourth-grader this year.
Bennett said all three of her children have attended school in Scottsboro.
“They have been very active in sports, academics and clubs over the years,” she said. “This has led me to be a very involved and present parent for all things black and gold. Our children’s journey in the Scottsboro City School system began in 2007 and will continue until 2031.”
Bennett said her career is in healthcare, specifically hospice care. She works in management for a large company that provides end of life care to patients ranging in age from infants to the elderly in the community and surrounding areas.
“It is both humbling and an honor to be an advocate for others in their most fragile phase of life,” said Bennett. “Through this agency I’ve been able to chair fundraisers for the Hospice Promise Foundation and provide continuous support to our veterans through the We Honor Veterans Program.”
Bennett is an active voting member of the North Alabama Healthcare Coalition, the vice president of the Scottsboro Women’s League and a member of The Well Family Worship Center.
“I sincerely seek your vote for the upcoming election on Tuesday, Aug. 23,” said Bennett. “I am uniquely qualified for this position, and I look forward to serving the school system that has served me and my family for so many years.”
Bennett said she was first in line the day qualifying opened for the Place 2 seat, adding she has known for weeks that this campaign was something she’s been called to do.
“I am eager to fill Place 2 with more volume than ever before starting this fall,” she said. “Our students and staff will become what we choose to pour into them. I will choose solutions mindfully and lovingly. I invite you to follow my social media platform at ‘Cheyenne Bennett for Scottsboro City School Board Place 2’ as we get ready to unmask our school system’s full potential.”
